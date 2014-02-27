DUBAI Feb 27 Dubai has learned lessons from the
global financial crisis, including the importance of budget
discipline and the need to regulate its property market, its
Department of Finance said in a research paper published on
Thursday.
The paper may help to reassure investors in Dubai as the
emirate's asset markets recover rapidly from their 2008-2010
crash, raising concern about the risk of them overheating once
again.
When deteriorating global conditions caused a property
bubble to burst in Dubai five years ago, prompting home prices
to plunge over 50 percent, the emirate nearly defaulted on its
debt and emerging markets around the world were hit.
In its paper, titled "The Global Financial Crisis, Lessons
Learned", the Department of Finance lists 11 lessons. Several of
them are related to the property market, including the need to
register real estate deals and prevent harmful speculation, and
the importance of regulating the rental market to "keep it
within permissible limits".
At least some of those lessons appear to have translated
into policy; last year Dubai doubled its real estate transaction
fee to 4 percent in an effort to make speculation harder.
The paper also suggested that Dubai should adjust its
economic focus, by emphasising commercial rather than
residential real estate, and by relying on "advanced" industry
rather than property to fuel the economy.
Other lessons listed in the paper include "fiscal discipline
on lending operations", an apparent reference to the fact that
state-linked companies borrowed too much before the last crisis
and were forced to restructure billions of dollars of debt.
The Department of Finance also mentioned the need to monitor
the economy and review development plans, and to keep the size
of the public sector within "acceptable boundaries".
Buoyed by a renewed inflow of money from abroad, Dubai's
residential real estate prices jumped more than 20 percent last
year and analysts estimate they may return to pre-crisis levels
next year.
The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly warned that
another property bubble may form in Dubai if authorities are not
careful. It estimates about $78 billion of debt held by Dubai
and related entities will come due between 2014 and 2017, an
amount which it thinks could prove challenging.