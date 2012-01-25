DUBAI Jan 24 Timely repayment of a $500
million bond owed by a unit of Dubai Holding, owned by the
emirate's ruler, will please investors but the focus is on two
larger Islamic bonds owed by state-linked firms maturing this
year and whether Dubai will step in with financial aid.
The Gulf Arab emirate has clawed its way back from the
depths of its crippling 2009 debt crisis, helped by a revival in
trade and tourism and its safe-haven status amid the Arab Spring
revolts.
But the emirate still faces a massive debt burden, with
approximately $15 billion in bonds and loans maturing this year
alone, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group's (DHCOG), which
along with its parent is part of the matrix known as Dubai Inc.,
on Wednesday announced the full repayment of the bond which was
due Feb. 1, using its own internal cash flow.
The DHCOG 2012 bond was bid at a price of
99.25 on Wednesday.
The bigger question centres on two Islamic bonds, worth
$3.25 billion combined, issued by DIFC Investments (DIFCI), the
investment arm of the firm that runs Dubai's financial free
zone, and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA).
"The first test for Dubai will be to meet its ($1.25
billion) DIFCI commitment in June but the real test will be
JAFZA as it is the largest maturity and at the end of the line -
after Dubai will likely have already provided substantial
financial assistance to DIFCI," said Ghassan Chehayeb, associate
director of Middle East research at Exotix.
Dubai will be loath to tarnish its reputation in debt
capital markets and will push state-linked entities to honour
traded debt. In 2009, it narrowly averted default on developer
Nakheel's Islamic bond after Abu Dhabi threw it a last-minute
lifeline. Since then, the emirate has been in recovery mode and
issued two well-received government bonds.
"It is essential for Dubai to continue to have a good credit
reputation to enable it to continue to access the international
markets in future with reasonable borrowing costs," said
Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief investment officer at CAPM Investment
in Abu Dhabi.
The strategic importance of DIFCI and JAFZA means the state
cannot afford to let them fail, and current prices on their
sukuk indicate investors are pricing in state support.
DIFCI's $1.25 billion Islamic bond maturing in June
was seen at 96 levels while JAFZA's November 7.5
billion dirham ($2 billion) sukuk was at 94.5 on
Wednesday morning. Both have seen a steady recovery from October
lows at 87-88 levels amid euro zone debt concerns.
"Although DIFCI and JAFZA have been less transparent than
DHCOG in regard to voicing their commitment to creditors, we
believe all Dubai public maturities will be honoured in a timely
fashion," said Chehayeb.
Among bondholders are hedge funds, high-yield investors and
distressed debt players.
COSTLY REFINANCING
Price action as the debt inches closer to maturity will be a
key indicator of investor nervousness. Analysts say monetising
assets quickly or financial support from the state are key for
both entities.
Refinancing the DIFCI or JAFZA maturities through a new
issue would require the companies to offer attractive profit or
coupon rates on new issues, likely higher than that paid on
their upcoming 2012 maturities.
"A number of European banks are cutting exposure to the
Middle East due to liquidity issues and it is unlikely that the
trend will change anytime soon," said John McWall, head of
syndications at Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp. "Given the change
in the creditor and borrower landscape, loan deal volumes look
set to decline and pricing will stay relatively expensive."
Many Dubai entities are at different stages of addressing
debt obligations. Much of the brunt of restructurings and
refinancing is borne by local banks as global banks retreat.
While some relatively strong entities face an easier
refinancing path, weaker ones will have a tug of war with the
bankers.
In November, Dubai International Capital, a unit of Dubai
Holding, agreed to $2.4 billion debt restructuring after a year
of negotiations.
The cost of insuring Dubai's sovereign debt was hovering
around 442 basis points on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
While spreads have tightened dramatically from highs of 645
basis points at the peak of Dubai's debt crisis in November
2009, the debt profile of Dubai Inc. continues to be on the
radar screen of global investors.
"As far as the Dubai debt story is concerned, the
refinancing risk - and the maturity of these three instruments
(this year) in particular - is right at the top of the
watchlist. No doubt about it," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of the
markets strategy unit at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)