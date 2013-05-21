UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
DUBAI May 21 The International Monetary Fund is not worried about Dubai's ability to meet its upcoming debt obligations, Masood Ahmed, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia department, told reporters on Tuesday.
Standard Chartered bank estimates Dubai and its government-related entities (GREs) - companies and agencies backed by the state - have around $48 billion of debt obligations coming due between 2014 and 2016.
The emirate was looking at alternative means to repay its debt it asset sales did not materialise, a senior government official said earlier in May. (Reporting by Martin Dokopuil; Writing by Dinesh Nair)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.