DUBAI May 6 Dubai will not have any issues in
repaying all its debt maturing in 2015, and more state-linked
firms are likely to repay obligations ahead of schedule, a top
government official said on Tuesday.
"We will have no issues in repaying debt coming up next
year," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, a close advisor
and uncle to Dubai's ruler.
Sheikh Ahmed, a key figure in the emirate's recovery from
its 2009 debt crisis, was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines
of a Dubai travel industry conference. He heads Dubai's supreme
fiscal committee.
"We saw some companies paid before time already. I think you
might see some more like this in the year to come."
Sheikh Ahmed is also chairman of Dubai's flagship airline
Emirates, which is expected to report its results for the
financial year to end-March 2014 on Thursday. He said the
company's profits would be higher than in the previous year.
