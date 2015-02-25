DUBAI Feb 25 Dubai is adjusting regulation of
investment firms that handle the money of wealthy people in its
financial free zone, a move that could help the zone win more
wealth-management business from the Middle East and Asia.
Like other financial hubs, the Dubai International Financial
Centre (DIFC) distinguishes between less-sophisticated retail
clients and richer, more experienced professional clients, which
are assumed to need less regulatory protection.
New rules announced by the Dubai Financial Services
Authority (DFSA) on Wednesday give investment firms more
flexibility to classify their clients as professional, for
example by easing a requirement for the firms to assess clients'
net assets.
In addition, they will be allowed to classify some clients
as professional because of the nature of the services being
provided to them, without an asset test.
Reducing regulation may cut costs for wealth managers and
help them win more business, particularly from the "family
offices" which handle the money of the Gulf's wealthy business
dynasties and are increasingly establishing presences in Dubai.
While the DIFC is booming as a banking centre, it has been
slower to grow in wealth management. Instead, much of the
business for Gulf clients is done out of European cities.
In another step that could help to change this, the DFSA
last August created a new class of DIFC-domiciled funds, aimed
at the richest and most risk-tolerant investors, which face less
stringent regulation than existing funds.
The DFSA said on Wednesday that its new rules on
professional clients would take effect on April 1, except for a
provision increasing the minimum assets of one type of
professional client to $1 million from $500,000. That will come
into effect on April 1, 2016, to give firms time to adjust.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)