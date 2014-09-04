DUBAI, Sept 4 Dubai's biggest gold refiner is
following international guidelines to prevent underground trade
in the metal, an independent audit has found after allegations
of illicit dealing damaged the emirate's image as a major gold
market.
The audit by global accountants Grant Thornton, published
this week, found the Kaloti Group took the necessary precautions
to avoid abuses during the six months to March 31 this year, by
monitoring its sources of gold and checking its financial
transactions.
The guidelines, followed by refiners around the world, are
designed to stop human rights abuses and underground trade in
gold by African warlords.
Kaloti commissioned Grant Thornton to conduct the audit
after reports by Britain's Guardian newspaper and the BBC in
February alleged the group had failed to examine suspicious
deals, for example by accepting 2.4 tonnes of gold in over 1,000
deals with customers who provided no paperwork.
The group denied the reports, which referred to the period
before the Grant Thornton audit. But the negative publicity was
unwelcome for Dubai's gold trade, with some foreign customers
and banks becoming more cautious about dealing with the emirate,
according to industry sources.
"Initially there were negative reactions from some
stakeholders. Some became more reluctant to work with us, or to
increase the value of contracts," Munir al-Kaloti, president and
founder of Kaloti, told Reuters.
Kaloti said business had now returned to normal. But the
practice of Dubai refiners paying cash for large
over-the-counter purchases of gold has largely ended in the wake
of the controversy, one industry source said.
Dubai's position between Africa and the world's two biggest
centres of gold demand, China and India, is fuelling its growth
as a trading centre. Gold imports and exports handled by Dubai
shot up to $75 billion in 2013 from $6 billion in 2003; nearly
40 percent of the world's physical gold trade passed through
Dubai last year, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre says.
That makes Dubai a key place for enforcing global standards
for transparency in the trade. The DMCC, which facilitates gold
trade in the emirate, denied in February it had ignored the
standards, but subsequently said it would tighten its
supervision of sourcing.
It said it would commission an expert advisory firm to
review the monitoring process in Dubai, and create an
independent body to oversee it.
Dubai's role in the trade may continue to increase in coming
years. Kaloti is building a $60 million gold refinery in the
emirate, one of the world's largest, which is to open next year.
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, which trades gold
futures, has said it will introduce a spot gold contract. The
contract was originally due to launch in June, but the exchange
subsequently said it would delay this to the third quarter of
2014 to ensure technical aspects went smoothly.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)