By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, April 3 Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD),
the emirate's sovereign wealth fund, has bought a stake in
global hotel management firm Kerzner International from
investors including the family of South African casino tycoon
Sol Kerzner.
The deal gives Dubai, which depends heavily on its booming
tourism industry, control of a second major luxury hotel firm.
The first firm, Jumeirah Group, is owned by Dubai's ruler.
"This investment reaffirms ICD's commitment to support the
long-term growth of our domestic hospitality market, a key
pillar of and growth sector for the Dubai economy," ICD's chief
executive Mohammed al-Shaibani said in a statement on Thursday.
Kerzner International, originally founded by Sol Kerzner,
manages the Atlantis and One & Only resort chains. Locations of
it resorts range from South Africa to Mexico, but the firm has
increasingly focused on Dubai in recent years.
ICD did not specify the size of the stake it had bought
beyond saying it was "significant", or reveal the price paid.
But a source aware of the matter said the stake was about 46
percent.
Istithmar World, a unit of state-owned conglomerate Dubai
World, already owns 25 percent of Kerzner
International. Shaibani will now take over as chairman of the
company from Sol Kerzner.
After ICD's purchase, Istithmar and affiliates of Goldman
Sachs and California-based Colony Capital will keep
"significant holdings" in Kerzner International, ICD said.
Among other projects, Kerzner International and Istithmar
built Dubai's iconic Atlantis resort on an artificial palm
tree-shaped island in the Gulf. Debt problems then forced
Kerzner International into a $2.6 billion restructuring, and in
April 2012, Istithmar bought out Kerzner's 50 percent stake in
the property for $250 million.
Dubai is still working through debt problems of its own, and
last year Istithmar sold the Atlantis Dubai resort to ICD for an
undisclosed sum, as part of asset shuffles which are helping the
emirate's state-linked firms meet loan repayments.
