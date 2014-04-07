* First big investor roadshow since 2009 debt crisis
* Dubai needs international financial support for growth
plans
* Officials say pre-crisis boom was successful overall
* Promise more careful management of risks in next boom
* Growing optimism towards Dubai World debt maturities
By Mirna Sleiman
LONDON, April 7 Dubai told international bankers
on Monday that it was gearing up for another boom and did not
regret the pro-growth policies which brought it to the brink of
default five years ago. It appeared to win the endorsement of
many of the bankers.
Over a dozen top Dubai officials and executives met about
100 representatives of financial powerhouses including Deutsche
Bank, Nomura Holdings and Fidelity
Investments for the emirate's first big investor roadshow since
the crisis.
"If Dubai had to do the same again, most likely we would
follow the same approach," Mohammed al-Shaibani, chief executive
of sovereign wealth fund Investment Corp of Dubai, told the
audience at Deutsche Bank's London offices.
He argued that heavy investment in Dubai between 2006 and
2008, which culminated in a 2009 debt crisis as a property
bubble burst and state firms ran out of money, had succeeded in
setting the emirate up as a major centre for finance and trade.
"Now we are leading the region and we have a mission to
position Dubai as one of the world's main global cities. We are
on the right track," Shaibani said.
The crisis forced Dubai's state-linked conglomerates to
restructure tens of billions of dollars of debt, threatening
many of the bankers in the room with losses. But many expressed
support for the emirate's growth strategy on Monday.
Jeurgen Fitschen, co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said
there was a danger of excessive growth: "Managing the expansion
the right way and minimising potential risks will be crucial for
future investments."
But he noted that Dubai's latest investment plans, which
involve spending tens of billions of dollars over the next five
years on infrastructure projects and preparations to host the
2020 World Expo, would be a strong stimulus for the economy.
"Dubai is known to be a success story," he said.
INVESTMENT
Dubai needs to restore full, healthy ties with the
international financial community both to fund its growth plans
and to manage heavy debt maturities coming due in the next few
years, the legacy of its loan restructurings.
The International Monetary Fund estimates the emirate and
state-linked entities will face $78 billion worth of debt
maturing between 2014 and 2017, an amount which it has described
as "challenging".
Money is likely to be less readily available then it was
before the global financial crisis, which has caused many
foreign banks to become more cautious about lending.
Dubai officials and executives told the London meeting that
after a slump immediately after the debt crisis, the emirate had
entered a new phase of sustained growth on the back of
burgeoning regional trade and financial flows.
"Dubai's 10-year plan was to grow the economy from $38
billion in 2005 to $108 billion in 2015. We are now at a GDP of
$97 billion with a growth of 5 percent expected in 2014," said
Essa Kazim, chairman of bourse operator Dubai Financial Market
. "We are ahead of the plan."
Much of the discussion focused on the risk of another bubble
forming - property consultants JLL said in a report on Monday
that Dubai's average residential property prices soared 33
percent from a year earlier in the first quarter of this year,
with prices in some areas reaching their pre-crisis peaks.
In addition to threatening another crash down the road,
surging property prices could hurt Dubai's competitiveness by
raising its cost base. Hamad Bumaim, head of the Dubai Chamber
of Commerce, said the increasing cost of living needed to be
monitored.
But Dubai executives insisted that lessons had been learned
from the last boom, and that this time policy makers would
prevent the economy and markets from overheating.
Adnan Chilwan, chief executive of Dubai Islamic Bank
, said the crisis had caused almost all financial
institutions in the United Arab Emirates to review issues such
as liquidity management, capital adequacy and asset quality.
"With each of these issues now addressed, the overall
industry is geared to progress towards an agenda of growth
whilst ensuring that adequate measures are in place to manage
any unforeseen crisis," he said.
REACTION
These arguments appeared to be accepted by many bankers and
financiers at the meeting.
One European fund manager, who declined to be named because
his company did not allow him to speak on record, said it was
clear that Dubai officials had "become much more sophisticated
and smart in dealing with their financials".
"We have a good exposure to Dubai debt and have recently
realized that this is less risky than many of the instruments in
the developed economies," he said.
Market movements suggest many international investors share
this view. The price of Dubai's five-year credit default swaps
, used to insure against a government default,
dropped last week to its lowest level since mid-2008.
Abdulrahman al-Saleh, head of Dubai's Department of Finance,
said on Monday that banks had shown willingness to help Dubai
refinance an upcoming maturity of $1.9 billion in Islamic bonds
this November.
"It is still early but we are in talks with banks for
bilateral loans or syndications. They are approaching us. We are
considering various funding options," he told the audience.
The optimism at the London meeting was partly due to a
positive atmosphere at last week's annual creditor meeting of
conglomerate Dubai World, which has $4.4 billion of
restructured debt coming due in May 2015.
Shaibani told Reuters before the meeting that Dubai World
had the means to repay the debt on time and expected to make
some future repayments early. This partially eased concern that
Dubai World might be selling assets too slowly to meet its
obligations, bankers said.
In a sign of confidence in Dubai World, an executive of
Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank, said in London on
Monday that the bank might this year write back its
non-performing loan provisions against exposure to the
conglomerate.
"We have sufficient confidence that we will be able to
reclassify it as performing," Patrick Clerkin, head of the
funding group at Emirates NBD, told Reuters.
Clerkin said the bank had set aside provisions for 5 percent
of its 9 billion dirham ($2.5 billion) exposure to Dubai World.
If that provision is written back, it could provide a one-off
boost of about 450 million dirhams to the bank's profit.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)