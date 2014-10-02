DUBAI Oct 2 The Dubai Financial Market could see one more company list on the stock exchange before the end of the year, in addition to the already-announcing share sale by a healthcare and education start-up, its chairman said on Thursday.

"It is possible that we will have one more listing before the end of the year," Essa Kazim told reporters at an event to mark the commencement of trading of Emaar Malls Group, which completed a $1.58 billion initial share sale last month.

Kazim later confirmed this potential public offering was in addition to the flotation of Amanat Holdings, which will launch a 1.375 billion dirham ($374.4 million) later this month. (1 US dollar = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)