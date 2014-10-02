DUBAI Oct 2 The Dubai Financial Market could
see one more company list on the stock exchange before the end
of the year, in addition to the already-announcing share sale by
a healthcare and education start-up, its chairman said on
Thursday.
"It is possible that we will have one more listing before
the end of the year," Essa Kazim told reporters at an event to
mark the commencement of trading of Emaar Malls Group, which
completed a $1.58 billion initial share sale last month.
Kazim later confirmed this potential public offering was in
addition to the flotation of Amanat Holdings, which will launch
a 1.375 billion dirham ($374.4 million) later this month.
(1 US dollar = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates dirham)
