* At least three Nasdaq Dubai IPOs in preparation
* But big listings still not in prospect
* Fund managers cite regulatory difficulties
* Political decision to sell state assets is key
* Possible Dubai-Abu Dhabi exchange merger could help
By Nadia Saleem and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Oct 3 A slew of IPO plans in Dubai shows
the stock market is finally regaining its role as a fund-raising
source for companies. But big new listings - the kind that could
stimulate turnover and attract fresh foreign money - are still
some distance away.
Over the past several weeks, at least three relatively small
companies have been laying plans for initial public offers of
shares on Nasdaq Dubai, which could start as soon as this month.
That is a sign that the wounds of the global financial
crisis, and Dubai's real estate crash of 2009-2010, have largely
healed. The most recent listing on either of Dubai's stock two
markets occurred in early 2009, when construction firm Drake &
Scull listed.
With real estate prices now recovering strongly and the main
Dubai stock index up 74 percent year-to-date - though
still 55 percent below its 2008 peak - the emirate can once
again absorb supplies of new equity.
Listings of large companies, however - including some of
Dubai's state-linked giants - would be needed to deepen and
diversify the market substantially. For this to happen,
authorities may have to revise regulations and make a political
decision to cut the state's stake in some of its prize assets.
"We're seeing a number of SME (small and medium-sized)
companies seeking a listing in the UAE given the improvement in
investor sentiment in the region in general, and the UAE in
particular," said Tamer Bazzari, chief executive at Genero
Capital, a United Arab Emirates-based investment advisory firm.
"Bringing these companies to the local markets, which have
been in a lull for the last four years, will encourage other
companies to tap into the IPO market as a source of financing
and create an exit platform for family groups and private equity
firms."
But he added, "Trading in SME companies might be limited
given their size - hence the need for larger companies to go
public and boost the liquidity."
NASDAQ DUBAI
Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), Britain's largest
stand-alone Islamic bank, said last month that it planned to
seek a listing on Nasdaq Dubai, offering shares worth $503
million.
Just Falafel, a United Arab Emirates-based franchise
restaurant offering the traditional Arab food, has hired an
adviser to help arrange an IPO on Nasdaq Dubai as soon as
October, sources said.
And Emirates REIT, the UAE's first real estate investment
trust, plans to sell shares in an IPO on Nasdaq Dubai before the
end of this year, people aware of the plan said.
BLME plans its listing as Dubai makes a push to develop as
an Islamic financial centre, while Emirates REIT is involved in
Dubai's booming property market. But in some ways Just Falafel
may be the most exciting listing for investors, because it is a
play on the region's consumer boom.
"The IPOs that will help the market the most will not be
from real estate and banking - because most people are already
invested in those and are looking at other exposure like
domestic consumption and companies which leverage on Dubai's
tourism boost," said Amer Khan, Dubai-based fund manager at
Shuaa Asset Management.
With the combined capitalisation of Nasdaq Dubai and the
bigger Dubai Financial Market (DFM) at about $80 billion, and
Dubai's trading turnover back up to 2010 levels, there is no
doubt that the market can absorb the fresh equity comfortably.
"There are many reasons contributing to the increased
interest in IPOs," said Yasser Geissah, head of equity capital
markets at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
He cited catalysts such as increased liquidity on UAE and
regional exchanges, higher profits and dividends at UAE
corporations, and the decision of index compiler MSCI to upgrade
the UAE to emerging market status next June, which is expected
to attract more foreign funds.
LISTINGS
All of the listings planned so far are of relatively small
companies, however; bigger companies are still steering clear of
the UAE.
Dubai's DAMAC Properties, one of the region's largest
private property developers, has hired two international
investment banks to help it arrange an IPO in London.
Abu Dhabi-based firms have recently chosen to float abroad
rather than in their domestic market. Al Noor Hospitals
listed in London in June with a valuation of $1 billion; its
rival NMC Healthcare listed in London last year and its
share price has risen 55 percent since then.
"UAE markets missed two great health care companies which
would have given the market great diversity," said Fadi Al Said,
head of investments at ING Investment Management.
One deterrent to the listings of big companies on DFM is the
regulatory framework, fund managers say.
The rules require all IPOs on DFM to be priced at a par
value of 1 dirham per share, limiting owners' options in
structuring the offers. Also, DFM requires IPOs to offer at
least 55 percent of a company.
Nasdaq Dubai in some ways has more flexible IPO rules and
sets a minimum offer requirement of 25 percent, but its trading
turnover is smaller than DFM's.
"It's about time IPO regulations change in the UAE, before
this expected wave," said ING's Al Said.
The UAE regulator, the Securities and Commodities Authority,
referred questions about its IPO policy to its website, which
says the SCA is working "to improve the efficiency of UAE
capital markets through the development of the necessary
legislations, the enhancement of supervisory regulations and the
development of investment and legal awareness."
Another issue for the market is that many of Dubai's blue
chips are controlled by the government, which owns large stakes
in them. Investors would love to see IPOs of firms such as the
fast-growing Emirates airline and Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority, but that would depend on a political decision.
Such a decision may be nearing. Mohammed al-Shaibani, chief
executive of the state's Investment Corp of Dubai, told Reuters
that Dubai expected to offer at least one flagship asset to the
public as early as next year, to stimulate investment and shore
up its role as a global trade hub.
Investors have also been encouraged by news that Abu Dhabi
and Dubai have hired banks to advise on a possible merger of DFM
and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
By creating a single, larger market, a merger could improve
liquidity and smooth the eventual launch of big IPOs in
state-linked companies.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)