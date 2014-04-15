LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Dubai-based entertainment venue IMG
Theme Park has successfully closed a 1.2 billion dirham ($327
million) syndicated Islamic facility, as the company prepares
for an increase in the influx of tourists into the emirate.
Proceeds will go towards refinancing an existing corporate
facility and to provide expansion for a Worlds of Adventure
theme park, a $1 billion project that is expected to become the
biggest indoor entertainment centre in the world, according to
the firm.
The investment comes at a time when the number of tourists
visiting the UAE is expected to increase from 10 million to 20
million in five years' time.
The note will carry a tenor of seven years.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank and Commercial Bank
were mandated lead arrangers for the facility, while Noor
Islamic Bank was lead arranger and Sharjah Islamic Bank was
arranger.
Of the arrangers, ADIB committed the most to the facility at
550 million dirhams, followed by Al Hilal and Commercial Bank
with 214 million dirhams each, Noor Islamic Bank with 145
million dirhams and Sharjah Islamic Bank at 77 million dirhams,
according to Reuters LPC data.
(Reporting by Abhinav Auyezov)