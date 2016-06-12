DUBAI, June 12 Dubai's Meydan Group has obtained
1 billion dirhams ($272 million) of Islamic financing, Meydan
said on Sunday, in a fresh sign that the emirate is pushing
ahead with big development plans despite a regional economic
slowdown.
Meydan, a major developer of hospitality and entertainment
facilities in Dubai, including the Meydan Racecourse, said it
had raised 700 million dirhams through an issue of Islamic bonds
and 300 million dirhams from a term financing facility.
The money will help to strengthen Meydan's capital
structure, diversify its investor base and support new projects,
the company said, without disclosing terms of the deals.
Low oil prices are slowing economic growth in the Gulf and
tightening banking system liquidity; the United Arab Emirates'
one-year interbank rate <DXAED1YD= has risen about 70 basis
points in the past 15 months.
But Dubai, with a more diversified economy than its
neighbours, is continuing to invest heavily in its tourism and
real estate industries, and companies involved in such plans
remain able to obtain funds at attractive rates.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank coordinated and structured
Meydan's financing. Three other UAE banks - Al Hilal Bank,
Sharjah Islamic Bank and Ajman Bank - were
also involved.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ros Russell)