DUBAI Dec 16 Dubai's economy is coping well
with a difficult global environment and is expected to grow
about 4.5 percent this year, with growth rising above that level
in coming years, a senior official of the emirate said on
Tuesday.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai's
Supreme Fiscal Committee and uncle of Dubai ruler Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was speaking at a financial
conference.
He said the Dubai government was keen to control government
spending and avoid budget deficits.
Sheikh Ahmed also said the government would seek to control
inflation to keep the emirate competitive in business terms.
Inflation has been boosted this year by surging housing rents;
annual consumer price inflation was 4.2 percent in November,
down slightly from 4.4 percent in October, which was the highest
since May 2009.
