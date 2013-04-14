DUBAI, April 14 Another 40,000 new homes will
enter Dubai's property market over the next two years as
developers revive projects stalled after the collapse of the
emirate's real estate market, a report said on Sunday.
The new properties to be built between 2013 and 2015 will
represent 11 percent of the current stock of 357,000 units,
consultants Jones Lang LaSalle said in a report on Dubai's real
estate market for the first quarter of 2013.
It said that a total of 28,000 dwellings are expected to be
completed in 2013. Around 2,200 residential units, mostly
apartments, have already been handed over in the first quarter
of the year, which include the Spirit Tower in Dubai Sports
City, Lakeside Tower in JLT, Bay Central in Dubai Marina as well
as the Al Furjan Villas by developer Nakheel.
Dubai developers are reviving building plans after nearly
three years of inactivity, encouraged by a gradual recovery in
the emirate's real estate after a historic collapse of homes
prices by over 50 percent from its peak in 2008.
The REIDIN general residential sale index showed the villa
sale price index and the apartment sale price index increased by
17 percent and 18 percent year-on-year respectively, the report
said.
However, concerns have been raised on whether Dubai is again
attracting speculators who are aiming to make their fortunes by
buying apartments and villas for cash and then selling them
within weeks or days, repeating mistakes of the past.
"An initial glance might suggest that many of the conditions
that led to the unsustainable growth in real estate prices in
Dubai in 2006 and 2007 have returned," Alan Robertson, the chief
executive of Jones Lang LaSalle in the Middle East and North
Africa said in the report.
"The excesses of the last speculative boom will hopefully be
replaced by a period of slower but more sustained growth in
demand and prices." he added.
Police forces had to brought in on Saturday to control
crowds after Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest
developer, offered 188 townhouses for sale in its new
development called Mira.
The three-bedroom homes, part of a previously announced Reem
development, were being sold at a starting cost of just 988,888
dirhams ($269,300), Emaar said, much cheaper than the market
cost for such a property.
The queues of investors outside offices of major real estate
developers recall Dubai's boom days before 2008 when money
poured in from around the world, creating a property bubble that
eventually led to a historic crash.
An initial attempt by the United Arab Emirates central bank
to curb speculative buying by introducing limits on mortgage
lending for residential properties was softened in March
following a plea from commercial banks.
