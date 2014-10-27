China stocks end flat, few surprises seen in premier's economy reassurances
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
DUBAI Oct 27 Increases in Dubai's property prices have moderated quite a lot and the International Monetary Fund is now less concerned about them than it was in May, a senior IMF official said on Monday.
The IMF has previously warned that rapid rises in Dubai real estate prices, which earlier this year were in some cases a third higher than they were 12 months previously, could lead to another bubble and then a crash in the emirate.
But Masood Ahmed, head of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, told a news conference on Monday that risks seemed to have decreased, partly because Dubai authorities had taken steps to limit speculative buying.
However, he said there were still areas that needed to be watched, and that real estate projects needed to be sequenced and carefully managed to avoid encouraging excessive risk-taking by government-related enterprises.
A report by property consultants JLL last month found residential rents and sales prices rose 2 percent and 1 percent respectively in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, slower than 3 percent and 6 percent increases in the second quarter. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017