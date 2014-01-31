DUBAI Jan 31 Dubai Financial Market (DFM)
, the emirate's main stock exchange, has issued rules
allowing the lending and borrowing of securities, part of
efforts to make the market more flexible ahead of an influx of
foreign funds.
Lending and borrowing of securities is expected to begin in
the first quarter of this year, if investors are ready, DFM said
in a statement seen on Friday.
Securities lending and borrowing will help the development
of other products on DFM such as exchange-traded funds, said
Maryam Fekri, an executive vice-president of DFM.
The United Arab Emirates market regulator, the Securities
and Commodities Authority (SCA), approved regulations for
securities lending and borrowing in October 2012 but exchanges
have taken considerable time to introduce the practice, partly
because of concern about causing instability.
DFM's rules say approved agents must be involved in the
practice and appear to stop short of allowing full-fledged
short-shelling of stocks.
In the "initial phase", securities lending and borrowing
will only be for market-making and settling securities
deliveries that have failed, DFM said without elaborating.
Dubai was one of the best-performing stock markets in the
world last year, with its main index rocketing more
than 100 percent, and is expected to attract hundreds of
millions of dollars of fresh foreign money after May, when index
compiler MSCI is due to upgrade it to emerging market status.
Earlier this month the SCA issued rules allowing the
issuance and trading of covered warrants, which are listed,
tradable instruments giving investors the right to buy or sell
stocks or other securities at specified prices.
It also increased the amount of margin lending which
brokerages can legally conduct while vowing to crack down on
unlicensed lending.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Jon Boyle)