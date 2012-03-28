BRIEF-Caudan Development reports HY group pre-tax profit 44.4 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 248.3 million rupees versus 227.3 million rupees year ago
DUBAI, March 28 Emirates NBD has appointed Jamal bin Ghalaita as the new chief executive of Dubai Bank, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bin Ghalaita will also continue his current role as the chief executive ENBD's islamic subsidiary Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank said.
Formerly owned by the private holding company of the ruler of Dubai and taken over by the government in May last year, Dubai Bank was folded into Emirates NBD.
Ghalaita's appointment aims at unifying the management team of both Islamic subsidiaries under the umbrella of Emirates NBD, the statement said.
The Bank also announced the appointment of Douwe Oppedijk, formerly the interim CEO of Dubai Bank, as advisor to the Ghalaita. (Reporting by Praveen Menon)
* H1 ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation of 145.1 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes