* Final restructuring documents sent to unsecured creditors
* Bankers to meet on May 15 to discuss plan - sources
By David French and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, May 8 Dubai Group, an investment vehicle
owned by the emirate's ruler, aims to secure a final agreement
with creditors on its $10 billion debt restructuring by June 6,
potentially ending marathon negotiations that have dragged on
nearly three years.
Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai Holding, the investment arm of
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was hit hard by the
global financial crisis in 2008 as asset values tumbled,
exposing its use of leverage.
Since it missed interest payments on two loan facilities in
2010, it has been locked in talks with its lenders to extend
repayment deadlines. Of Dubai Group's $10 billion total debt, $6
billion is owed to banks and the remaining $4 billion is classed
as inter-company loans.
Final restructuring documents were sent to unsecured
creditors on Wednesday and a meeting with bankers is scheduled
to take place in Dubai on May 15, two sources familiar with the
negotiations said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
Other creditor classes have already agreed on the
restructuring; unanimous approval from unsecured creditors is
needed to allow the deal to be completed.
Dubai Group wasn't immediately available for comment.
Under the terms of Dubai Group's restructuring, creditors
are being asked to extend their obligations for between 3.5 and
12 years, depending on the assets secured against their
exposure, to allow Dubai Group's assets to recover in value
before divestment.
For unsecured creditors, who have been offered a 12-year
extension, there is an option to be repaid after five years,
albeit at a discount.
In January, Dubai Group settled with banks which brought
legal action to secure repayment of their share of the debt, a
move which paved the way for a deal to be offered to unsecured
creditors.