DUBAI May 9 Dubai Group will become an
independent company after its planned $10 billion debt
restructuring, the chief executive of parent Dubai Holding said
in an interview on Thursday.
Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai Holding, the investment arm of
the emirate's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum,
expects to sign an agreement with its creditors on the debt
restructuring in six weeks, Ahmad Bin Byat said.
After the restructuring, Dubai Group's board will include
representatives from creditor banks and shareholders, as well as
independent members, he said.
