DUBAI, April 10 Dubai Investments
plans to raise $300 million from the sale of Islamic bonds, or
sukuk, investor meetings for which is expected to begin in May,
the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
The conglomerate, which has interests in several sectors
including property and manufacturing, has picked Citigroup Inc
, Nomura, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co to
help arrange the transaction, Khalid bin Kalban said.
"We start the roadshows in May. Our target is to raise $300
million," Kalban said in a phone call.
The company, whose manufacturing business was hit by
political unrest in the Gulf Arab region, has been eyeing a debt
markets foray since last year through the issue of sukuk to
finance expansion of some manufacturing units and repay debt.
Shares in the company ended nearly 8 percent higher on
Wednesday and are up 21 percent year-to-date.
