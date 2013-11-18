DUBAI Nov 18 Dubai Investments aims to raise $300 million from a debut sale of Islamic bonds by the end of 2013 after delaying a similar plan early this year due to rising interest rates, its chief executive said.

The conglomerate, which has interests in several sectors including property and manufacturing, had in April picked Citigroup Inc, Nomura and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co to help arrange the sale.

"We are in the final stage of application to the various markets. I'm hoping that it should be done this year," Khalid bin Kalban told reporters on Monday.

"This (sukuk sale) is delayed because interest rates climbed up. We are targetting a specific interest rate. Once we achieve it we will go into the market, otherwise there's no point. It has come down to lower than the level we expected."

The company, whose manufacturing business was hit by political unrest in the Gulf Arab region, has been eyeing a sukuk issue since last year to finance expansion of some manufacturing units and repay debt.