(Corrects year-ago profit and provisions comparison figures)
* Q2 net profit 310 mln dhs vs 331 mln dhs yr-ago
* Bank takes lower provisions, down 14.8 pct y-o-y
* H1 net profit 555 mln dhs vs 552 mln dhs in 2011
DUBAI, July 31 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate,
reported a 6-percent decline in second-quarter net profit on
Tuesday though the results still beat analysts' forecasts.
The bank had profit of 310 million dirhams ($84.4 million)
in the three months to June 30, up from 330.56 million dirhams
in the prior-year period. First quarter profit stood at 245
million dirhams, it said in a bourse statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast net profit of 246
million dirhams and 267 million dirhams.
DIB's profit for the first half of the year increased
marginally, hitting 555 million dirhams against 552 million
dirhams in the first six months of 2011.
Impairments dropped 14.8 percent. Provisions stood at 241
million dirhams, down from 210 million dirhams last year.
"DIB has been able to achieve sustained profitability while
continuing to strengthen its balance sheet," Mohammed Ibrahim
al-Shaibani, chairman of DIB, said in the statement.
Customer deposits stood at 68.3 billion dirhams at the end
of June, up 5 percent from the 64.8 billion dirhams figure at
December 31 2011.
DIB priced a five-year, $500 million Islamic bond, or sukuk,
in May, the first time the bank tapped debt capital markets
since 2007.
Ahead of the results, the bank's shares rose 1.1 percent on
the Dubai bourse on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)