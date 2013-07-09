July 9 ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 717.00 -2.22 Global Investment House 770.00 5.01 EFG Hermes 780.00 6.37 HSBC 838.34 14.33 SICO Bahrain 800.80 9.21 Deutsche Bank 796.00 8.55 Average 783.69 6.87 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a net profit of 733.28 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 370.00 14.80 EFG Hermes 301.00 -6.61 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 322.29 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALDAR PROPERTIES - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Aldar Properties in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Arqaam Capital 89.00 -78.71 Aldar Properties reported a net profit of 417.94 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ETISALAT) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat) in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change SICO Bahrain 1920.00 2.89 Etisalat reported a net profit of 1866 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- FIRST GULF BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for First Gulf Bank in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 1170.00 15.08 Global Investment House 1025.00 0.81 EFG Hermes 1054.00 3.67 HSBC 1106.10 8.79 SICO Bahrain 1066.10 4.86 Bofa Merrill Lynch 1107.00 8.88 Deutsche Bank 1068.00 5.04 Average 1085.17 6.73 First Gulf Bank reported a net profit of 1016.73 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for National Bank of Abu Dhabi in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 1315.00 25.66 Global Investment House 1385.00 32.35 EFG Hermes 1208.00 15.44 HSBC 1188.04 13.53 SICO Bahrain 1374.90 31.39 Bofa Merrill Lynch 1309.00 25.09 Deutsche Bank 1278.00 22.13 Average 1293.99 23.65 National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a net profit of 1046.46 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- UNION NATIONAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Union National Bank in millions of dirhams. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 440.00 -3.45 Global Investment House 470.00 3.14 EFG Hermes 470.00 3.14 HSBC 499.17 9.54 SICO Bahrain 492.00 7.96 Average 474.23 4.06 Union National Bank reported a net profit of 455.71 million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)