* Airline says H1 profit down 76 pct at 827 mln dirhams
* H1 revenue at 30.3 bln dirhams, up 15 pct
* Profits hit by fuel costs, FX - chairman
* Airline should ease fleet expansion - analyst
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Nov 3 Emirates airline , the
state-owned carrier which is on a hurried expansion path said it
was sticking to its growth plans in the face of a 76 percent
slump in half-year profit, hit by fuel costs and currency
fluctuations.
The Dubai government-owned airline's results reflect the
gloomy outlook for the travel industry, which is struggling with
slowing global demand and high oil prices.
Emirates would "stay on course and continue to grow despite
the unsteady marketplace," its chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed
Al-Maktoum, said in a statement.
The airline is the largest customer of the Airbus
A380 superjumbo, with a fleet of 161 wide-bodied aircraft and
orders for a further 190. It is expected to place new aircraft
orders at the Dubai Airshow later this month.
"Emirates has weathered the storm of recession better than
most airlines in recent years but even Emirates is not immune to
an industry wide softening of demand," said Sudeep Ghai, partner
at London-based Athena Aviation.
Industry body IATA has warned that it expects airlines to
suffer a weak end to the year due to in part to waning consumer
confidence and sluggish international trade.
The airline said profit was 827 million dirhams ($225
million) for the six months ended Sept. 30. That compared with
profit of 3.4 billion dirhams in the prior-year period. Its
financial year runs from April 1 to March 31.
Sheikh Ahmed said the airline paid an additional $1 billion
in fuel costs compared to a year ago. Fuel typically accounts
for a third of an airline's operating costs. Emirates said fuel
costs took up 41 percent of total operating costs in its
half-year results, up from 33 percent in the prior-year period.
Brent crude, which peaked this year at around $127 in
February, was some 30 percent higher during Emirates reporting
period this year over 2010.
"Fuel effects may explain the sea change in profits but the
decline in load factor is perhaps the greater concern as the
airline continues to add huge amounts of capacity in the next
few years," said Ghai.
The carrier said its passenger seat factor, a key measure of
profitability, was above 79 percent. That was below the 81.2
percent seen in the same period in 2010.
The airline also said currency translation differences
resulted in a 24 million dirhams loss in the period compared to
a 24-million dirham gain last year.
Revenue, including other operating income, was 30.3 billion
dirhams, an increase of 15 percent on last year. Its cash
position stood at 13.8 billion dirhams on Sept. 30.
MORE ORDERS?
Emirates has continued to grow exponentially despite a debt
crisis that hit the Gulf Arab emirate and several of its
government-related entities, leading to the restructuring of
billions of dollars in debt.
It already operates in 67 countries and has 114
destinations. It launched five new destinations this year.
The rapid expansion of Emirates -- as well as Gulf majors
Etihad of Abu Dhabi and Qatar Airways -- has unnerved older
airlines and fuelled mutual accusations of protectionism. Many
carriers fear Gulf-based superjumbos will drain their own hubs.
Ghai thinks Emirates should consider easing its expansion
given the current climate.
"There are three things the airline could address to improve
its position: take another look at fuel hedging, review the
existing allocation of capacity across its network, and ease the
pace of fleet expansion, if only for a while," said the analyst.
Emirates already has an order backlog worth over $66
billion, including 73 more A380 aircraft. The company said that
it secured financing for 10 new aircraft deliveries in the first
half of the year.
The group launched a $1 billion bond in June, which was over
five times oversubscribed.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar and Elaine
Hardcastle)