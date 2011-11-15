ABU DHABI Nov 15 The United Arab Emirates' economic growth could slow to around 3 percent next year if the situation in Europe and the United States continues to be volatile, the OPEC member's economy minister said on Tuesday.

"If we continue this up and down situation in the U.S. and Europe, our (gross domestic product growth) figures should hover around three percent. That will rely on what will happen with the oil price and what will happen in the political scene in the region and the Middle East," Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said.

"If, and that is a very important if, the situation in Europe and in the U.S. is corrected in a way that addresses the crisis in a very good way, my expectation is that the UAE economic growth could reach about four percent," he told reporters. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Martin Dokoupil)