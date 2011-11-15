ABU DHABI Nov 15 The United Arab
Emirates' economic growth could slow to around 3 percent next
year if the situation in Europe and the United States continues
to be volatile, the OPEC member's economy minister said on
Tuesday.
"If we continue this up and down situation in the U.S. and
Europe, our (gross domestic product growth) figures should hover
around three percent. That will rely on what will happen with
the oil price and what will happen in the political scene in the
region and the Middle East," Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said.
"If, and that is a very important if, the situation in
Europe and in the U.S. is corrected in a way that addresses the
crisis in a very good way, my expectation is that the UAE
economic growth could reach about four percent," he told
reporters.
