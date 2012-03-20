ABU DHABI, March 20 The United Arab Emirates' economy is expected to grow almost 4 percent this year, the Gulf country's Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said on Tuesday.

"The UAE economy is expected to grow by almost 4 percent in 2012," he told a conference in the UAE capital. "This is an estimate; by the end of the year it could be better."

Analysts polled by Reuters in December forecast the UAE's gross domestic product would rise 3.1 percent in 2012 after an estimated 3.9 percent expansion last year.