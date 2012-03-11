* Growth helped by rising share of non-oil sectors
* Analysts had expected 2011 growth of 3.9 pct
* May slow in 2012 because of global environment
(Adds analyst comments, background)
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, March 11 The United Arab Emirates'
economy grew an estimated 3.3 percent in 2011, the economy
minister was quoted as saying on Sunday, slower than analysts
had expected but still more than double the pace seen in the
previous year.
Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said the UAE,
one of the world's top five oil exporters, had faced
unprecedented regional and global challenges last year. But he
added that it was helped by the rising contribution of non-oil
sectors, the ministry's website (www.economy.gov.ae) reported.
Analysts polled by Reuters in December had forecast the
economy would grow 3.9 percent in real terms in 2011, after 1.4
percent expansion in 2010.
The economy has been recovering steadily from Dubai's
2009-2010 corporate debt crisis because of high oil prices and
strong trade with Asia, though bank lending has remained
sluggish and the once-booming real estate sector weak.
The UAE statistics office has yet to release official gross
domestic product data for 2011.
Last November, Mansouri said Europe's debt crisis and
weakness in the U.S. economy might slow the UAE's growth to
around 3 percent in 2012.
"We expect growth to slow to 2.5 percent this year mainly as
a result of weaker external conditions - the euro zone crisis
and slower global growth generally - but also because we do not
see oil production increasing from the 2011 high base," said
Khatija Haque, senior economist at Emirates NBD in Dubai.
"We think the growth this year will be underpinned by public
sector spending."
The UAE, which enjoys one of the highest incomes per capita
globally, avoided social unrest sweeping the Arab world last
year but along with other Gulf oil producers it responded by
raising public spending, partly on salary and pension hikes.
The government has also announced plans to spend $1.6
billion over three years on expanding water and electricity
networks in the northern emirates, which have benefited less
from oil and trade than Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
International sanctions against Iran over its nuclear
programme may weigh on the UAE's economy this year. The
International Monetary Fund said in May 2011 that sanctions then
in force could shave off 0.2 to 0.7 percent of the UAE's GDP
annually; since then, restrictions on bank financing of trade
have tightened further.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)