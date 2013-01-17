DUBAI Jan 17 The United Arab Emirate's Minister of Economy Sultan al-Mansouri said on Thursday the country's gross domestic product (GDP) increased around 4 percent in 2012.

Asked about his estimate for the last year's GDP growth, Mansouri said: "The estimate is around 4 percent."

He said he expected the same level of growth for 2013 if there are no major changes in oil prices and the world economy.