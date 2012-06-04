DUBAI, June 4 International financial sanctions
against Iran are hurting its trade with the United Arab
Emirates, the UAE's economy minister Sultan bin Saeed
al-Mansouri said on Monday.
"Trade with Iran was always with consumable items...We
should not really stop that. The issue is with the financial
transactions...regarding that, it has been affected," he told a
news conference.
"If you want to export 20 tonnes of rice, the financial
system does not allow you to do that." Mansouri did not
elaborate.
Banking sanctions led by the United States have made it
legally dangerous for many banks around the world, including
those in the UAE, to do business with Iran, making it very
difficult for Iran to finance its foreign trade.
Dubai has been a major centre for trade with Iran; re-export
business between the two countries - goods sent to the UAE for
on-shipment to Iran, and Iranian goods sent to the UAE for
on-shipment to other countries - totalled 31.9 billion dirhams
($8.7 billion) in the first nine months of 2011, data from the
UAE customs authority show.
The International Monetary Fund has estimated the sanctions
could cost the UAE as much as 0.7 percent of gross domestic
product if trade halts completely.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)