UPDATE 2-Oil stable as OPEC's cuts bite, although bloated market still weighs
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
DUBAI, June 4 An oil price hovering around $100 a barrel would be right for the United Arab Emirates, the UAE's economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said on Monday.
"As long as it hovers around $100, it is the right price," he told a news conference. "My expectation is it will hover between $80-$100 depending on the situation - it could be more than that."
Mansouri did not specify which blend of oil he was talking about, but said it had averaged about $112 in the first four months of this year, which meant the UAE would be able to reach economic growth of about 3 percent for this year as a whole.
Brent crude oil slid as low as $97 this week, the cheapest price since January 2011, from peaks around $125 early this year. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
WARSAW, Feb 13 Poland's Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said that the pace of raising government debt in the coming months will slow down, as the ministry has already fulfilled 40 percent of its borrowing needs for the year.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.