* Curiosity, confusion as campaigning in full swing
* Government says limited elections are a first step
* Candidates promising more than they can deliver
By Mahmoud Habboush
RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Sept 21 (Reuters) -
The United Arab Emirates is gearing up for the second elections
in its 40-year history, but officials and candidates are finding
it tough to answer a commonly asked question: why can't everyone
vote?
The UAE government in July hand-picked 129,000 voters to
elect 20 of the 40 members of the Federal National Council
(FNC), an advisory assembly with very limited parliamentary
powers.
The pool represents 12 per cent of Emirati nationals in the
Arabian Peninsula nation who will vote on Sept. 24.
The rest of the council will be directly appointed by the
Gulf Arab state, which is governed by several ruling families
that transfer power from father to son, or brother to brother.
"Why are there no plans for everyone to vote like the rest
of the world?" Moza Ghobash, a Dubai candidate, asked the
minister in charge of elections during a lecture in Al Ain city
earlier this month. "People ask why this person was picked and
not that person?"
The wealthy Gulf oil nation has been virtually untouched by
the Arab Spring, witnessing from afar the toppling of autocrats
in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya, and any hint of dissent has been
swiftly stamped out.
This week's elections are part of stated efforts by the
seven emirate member states to gradually introduce
representation and educate voters and candidates in its methods
in an orderly way.
The process has triggered a palpable buzz, albeit mixed with
confusion.
Anwar Gargash, the minister of state charged with overseeing
the election, argues that while progress may be slow, things are
moving in the right direction.
Responding to Ghobash's question at a public forum, a
grinning Gargash said: "Even my mother is upset because her name
is not on the list."
HOW DOES IT WORK?
The government has not disclosed how the voters were
selected, and the selection process for candidates has also been
unclear.
A list of voters has been released, but candidates still
wonder how best to communicate with their audience, which only
make up part of the population. The problem is exacerbated by
the fact the population is around 5 million when you include
expatriates.
Faced with such questions, candidate Abdullah Mohammed
al-Muhairi, 31, of emirate Ras al-Khaimah, said he decided to
run a campaign that assumed everyone was eligible.
Muhairi, who served eight years in the UAE's armed forces,
distributed brochures, hung up posters with his picture on light
poles and paid for air time to appear on television in Ras
al-Khaimah, a less wealthy emirate often overshadowed by trade
and tourism hub Dubai and major oil exporter Abu Dhabi.
He also pitched a $22,000, air-conditioned tent off one of
the city's main streets for a panel discussion on the importance
of elections.
"I hope everyone will be able to vote in future elections,"
said Muhairi, who now runs his own travel agency.
Others chose a more direct approach, depending on the size
of the constituency. Instead of spending money on advertising,
they went through the lists of voters and called them
individually or spoke to heads of tribes.
Candidates can spend up to 2 million dirhams ($544,000) of
their own money or raise funds from local communities to finance
their campaigns. Foreign donations are strictly forbidden.
MAKING THE LAWS
The UAE government held seminars in the past few weeks for
candidates about the rules of campaigning while at least one
non-profit organisation held a training course on "how to run a
successful campaign."
But many candidates still appear to lack a basic
understanding of the FNC's constitutional powers, which are
virtually nil.
Some have promised to introduce new legislation, even though
only government ministries are allowed to do so. The council can
only suggest changes to draft bills. Even then, the country's
president can overturn any proposed changes.
"Some guy promised to pay off nationals' debt," said 37-year
old Juma al-Mansouri. "This is pure lying, the government took
off his posters."
Otaiba bin Khalaf al-Otaiba, an Abu Dhabi candidate,
promised in a front-page ad in Abu Dhabi's Ittihad newspaper a
job for every citizen.
"There's a lot of tickling of the voter's emotions," Maysa
Rashid Ghadeer, a former FNC member from Dubai, said. "The
promises reflect the people's hopes and aspirations but yet
reflect a major lack of understanding of the powers and mandate
of the council."
Others have a more sober agenda. Salem al-Shaali, a Dubai
candidate, is campaigning on a platform to hand more power to
the FNC.
He pledges, in an ad in Al Bayan, a Dubai newspaper, to
"help FNC members obtain the right tools to be effective in the
decision-making process."
There have been growing demands by former FNC members and
intellectuals to give the assembly real powers, introduce
universal suffrage and fully elect the council, created in 1972.
Many former FNC members have complained that the government
ignored their recommendations on basic issues such as education,
healthcare and housing.
"If we look at the first step without regarding what we want
to do, then we haven't done anything. But in the context of what
we're planning to do this is an important step," Gargash told
Reuters.
Less than 7,000 people, or less than 1 percent of the
population, were allowed to vote in the UAE's first elections
for the council in 2006.
"Currently our full concentration is on a successful
election. And then based on that I think we will have enough
time to address our next step."
(Editing by Reed Stevenson and Sonya Hepinstall)