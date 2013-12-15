BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Q4 earnings per share $0.60
Feb 27 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :
DUBAI Dec 15 Holders of Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties' convertible bonds have asked the company to convert them into shares, Emaar said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
Emaar said its board would discuss the matter at a meeting on December 17. Emaar issued a $500 million convertible bond in 2010. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Infor acquisition - continues to pursue acquisitions in different industries that are currently subject of letter of intent or agreement in principle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.