UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Jan 8 Dubai's Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed property developer, has awarded the contract to build the sixth hotel in its Address brand to Brookfield Multiplex Construction, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
No value for the contract was given in the statement.
The Address The BLVD will include 200 hotel rooms and 523 serviced residences and will be located close to the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources