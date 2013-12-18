BRIEF-DCB Bank approves raising up to 4 bln rupees via QIP
* Says approved raising capital via share issue worth 4 billion rupees to qualified institutional buyers Source text: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Dec 18 Holders of Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties' convertible bonds will receive 18.7 million new shares in the company after its board approved conversion of the instruments, the company said on Wednesday.
Emaar issued $500 million of five-year convertible bonds in 2010. Wednesday's statement did not give further details of the timing or price of the conversion.
The company currently has 6.09 billion shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Says approved raising capital via share issue worth 4 billion rupees to qualified institutional buyers Source text: Further company coverage:
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($304.46 million)
* Has reduced rates on its residential mortgage range by up to 0.5 pct, with mortgages now available from 2.88 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)