April 9 Shareholders of Emaar Properties , Dubai's largest real estate developer, met on Tuesday and approved the board's recommendation to distribute a 10 percent cash dividend for 2012.

Before the meeting, Emaar shares rose 2.1 percent on Tuesday, extending strong gains in recent days, partly on speculation by some investors that shareholder pressure might prompt management to raise the dividend, traders said. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)