DUBAI, April 30 Dubai's largest property developer Emaar Properties reported a worse than expected 8 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hit by the costs of tapping into the recovery of house sales in the financial hub.

The builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, showed profit of 556 million dirhams ($151.4 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared to 606 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

A Reuters poll of six analysts had predicted an average net profit of 600 million dirhams. Revenue for the quarter was 2.11 billion dirhams, up 16 percent from 1.82 billion dirhams a year earlier.

"The selling and marketing expenses is the main point this quarter," said Loic Pelichet, assistant vice president at NBK Capital. "Emaar has picked up their development activity in the last two quarters and this has generated supplementary expenses for the company."

Costs of its selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses rose 26 percent to 531 million dirhams.

Emaar has led a gradual recovery in the emirate's property market over the last six months, largely on the back of speculative buyers returning to a home sales market which collapsed after the 2008 financial crisis.

Shares of Emaar ended 1.3 percent higher on the Dubai stock market ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock has climbed 47.7 percent this year as the developer announced a series of new projects that were sold out within hours of launching.

Its shopping malls and hospitality businesses was the biggest contributor accounting for 55 percent of the total revenue, the statement added.

The developer has claimed huge successes in pre-sales of its recently launched projects, with investors queuing overnight to buy apartment and villas on a first-come-first-served basis.

Another 40,000 new homes will enter Dubai's market over the next two years as developers revive projects stalled after the collapse of the emirate's real estate market, a report by consultants Jones Lang LaSalle said.

Developers in neighbouring Abu Dhabi are still struggling to emerge from the slowdown. Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate reported lower quarterly incomes earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Patrick Graham)