DUBAI Oct 24 Dubai's Emaar Properties
will not be booking any new provisions in the third-quarter and
has rejected offers to buy some of its hotels, the chairman of
the property company said Al Arabiya television on Monday.
"Emaar doesn't have any new provisions," Mohamed Alabbar
said, when asked if the company would book any provisions in the
third quarter.
Dubai's largest property developer by market value is
expected to report its third quarter earnings later this month.
Emaar's second-quarter net profit plunged 69 percent after
it wrote off its investments in Dubai Bank.
The builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa,
also denied reports that it is looking to offload its Al Manzil
and Qamaradeen hotels.
"We refused offers...we don't have any desire to sell our
hotels," said Alabbar.
Among Emaar's high profile assets is Dubai Mall, the world's
largest shopping centre. It also has a joint venture with
Italian fashion house Georgio Armani to develop luxury hotels.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David Cowell)