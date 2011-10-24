DUBAI Oct 24 Dubai's Emaar Properties will not be booking any new provisions in the third-quarter and has rejected offers to buy some of its hotels, the chairman of the property company said Al Arabiya television on Monday.

"Emaar doesn't have any new provisions," Mohamed Alabbar said, when asked if the company would book any provisions in the third quarter.

Dubai's largest property developer by market value is expected to report its third quarter earnings later this month.

Emaar's second-quarter net profit plunged 69 percent after it wrote off its investments in Dubai Bank.

The builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, also denied reports that it is looking to offload its Al Manzil and Qamaradeen hotels.

"We refused offers...we don't have any desire to sell our hotels," said Alabbar.

Among Emaar's high profile assets is Dubai Mall, the world's largest shopping centre. It also has a joint venture with Italian fashion house Georgio Armani to develop luxury hotels. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David Cowell)