UPDATE 5-SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Updates list of advisers)
DUBAI, June 9 Emaar Properties will form a joint venture with conglomerate Dubai Holding to build a 6.5 million square metre "urban district" in the emirate, the developer said in a statement on Sunday.
The new project, Dubai Creek Harbor, will include a business district, shopping, sporting and entertainment facilities, according to the statement. Emaar said it was in the final stages of negotiations with Dubai Holding for the project.
Emaar, Dubai's largest listed developer, is part government-owned, while Dubai Holding is part of the Dubai ruler's personal business empire.
Separately, Emaar said on Saturday that it formed a joint venture with Meraas Holding to build a huge residential and commercial area near the city's downtown area. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Updates list of advisers)
* Trump to address Congress at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Risks of both rising stock market volatility and inflation coupled with substantial underpricing on both fronts make both areas compelling investments for 2017, Pacific Investment Management Co said on Tuesday.