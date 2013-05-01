BRIEF-S&P Global names Marco Alverà to board of directors
DUBAI May 1 Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest property developer, expects its real estate business to increase drastically, and its recurring income will also grow, chairman Mohammed Alabbar told reporters on Wednesday.
Alabbar also said market demand for homes in Dubai was very strong but "flipping", the practice of buying speculatively for quick resale, needed to be controlled. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields turned lower on Friday with benchmark yields receding from 12-week highs as data on domestic hiring last month came in stronger than analyst forecasts but fell short of even more upbeat views among traders.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- the approval would permit CIBC to purchase for cancellation from time to time up to eight million common shares