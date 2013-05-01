DUBAI May 1 Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest property developer, expects its real estate business to increase drastically, and its recurring income will also grow, chairman Mohammed Alabbar told reporters on Wednesday.

Alabbar also said market demand for homes in Dubai was very strong but "flipping", the practice of buying speculatively for quick resale, needed to be controlled. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)