DUBAI, July 12 Dubai's Emaar Properties has priced a $500 mln seven-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, lead managers said on Thursday, its first debt issue of 2012.

The sukuk priced at par and carried a profit rate of 6.4 percent, the document from lead banks said. The profit rate was equivalent to 519.3 basis points over midswaps.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Plc , HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank, Qatar's Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Dubai's Noor Islamic Bank were mandated on the deal. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Isabel Coles)