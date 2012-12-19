BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's shareholder transfers stake to unit
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
DUBAI Dec 19 Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed developer, has signed a $500 million loan to help finance a real estate project in Turkey, a statement from the company said on Wednesday.
The facility, which runs for seven years, was provided by a consortium of banks including Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered.
The Turkish development, called Emaar Square, will host residential and commercial real estate as well as Turkey's largest shopping mall, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA will become a company with dispersed share ownership, it said on Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
