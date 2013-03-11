DUBAI, March 11 Emirates airline,
Dubai's flagship carrier, plans to issue a 10-year amortising
Islamic bond, or sukuk, this week, after releasing early price
talk for the deal.
The sukuk, maturing 2023, will have an amortising structure,
with an average weighted life of five years, arranging banks
said.
An amortising bond is structured in a way that gradually
reduces the value of the bond over a fixed period of time,
meaning the borrower pays off the full amount before the final
maturity date.
Lead arrangers released initial profit rate guidance at a
spread ranging between 300 basis points to up to 350 bps area
over five-year midswaps.
The dollar-denominated sukuk will be at least $500 million
in size.
Emirates tapped global debt markets in January for a $750
million amortising bond, which received a muted response due to
weak market sentiment at the time.
It has also issued two smaller export credit agency-backed
deals this year to finance aircraft deliveries.
The Dubai government-owned airline has picked Citigroup Inc
, Standard Chartered, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank
and ENBD Capital for the proposed sale.
Roadshows are due to conclude in London on Monday.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)