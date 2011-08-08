DUBAI Aug 8 Emirates , Dubai's
flagship carrier, said the European Union's planned carbon
emission scheme may cost it as much as $1 billion over 10 years,
as it joined others airlines in objecting to the tax.
From January, airlines flying to or from Europe will have to
buy permits from the EU's emissions trading scheme (ETS) for 15
percent of the carbon emissions produced during the entire
flight.
"It (the scheme) will have a very significant impact on
Emirates," Andrew Parker, Emirates' senior vice president for
industry and environmental affairs, said at a conference in
Dubai.
"It's safe to assume somewhere around $500 million to $1
billion range over the first decade of the scheme is likely," he
said, when asked about how much ETS would cost the airline.
About a quarter of Emirates' global operations are in
Europe, said Parker. All will be subject to ETS.
Airlines around the world have warned of a looming trade war
due to the scheme, but the EU says it will not back down. The
carriers say their emissions should only be tackled in United
Nations bodies, such as the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO).
"We do not feel this scheme represents the best global
approach to try and reduce aviation's impact," said Parker.
"Our single biggest concern is that there will be billions
raised from the scheme but none of that will go back into
research and development, environmental programmes and projects
that help aviation."
U.S. airlines stepped up their campaign against the EU's
climate policy last month, challenging them in its highest court
over the right to regulate their greenhouse gas emissions.
Last week the Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO) asked
Europe not to include the aviation sector in the ETS scheme.
Emirates, the Arab world's largest carrier, said it is fully
compliant with the rules of the ETS but is watching closely the
multiple lawsuits filed by other airlines against the EU.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)