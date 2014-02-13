DUBAI Feb 13 The $600 million loan which
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp (Empower) is using to back
its acquisition of Palm Utilities is being syndicated to other
lenders, three banking sources said on Thursday.
Dubai district cooling firm Empower announced last month
that it was buying Palm Utilities from a unit of Dubai World
for $500 million, the latest in a series of
acquisitions which have seen assets shuffled between companies
ultimately owned by Dubai's government or the emirate's ruler.
Empower is funding the purchase with a facility that covers
the cost as well as providing a further $100 million for future
projects, Empower Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Bin Shafar told
local newspaper Gulf News on Jan. 26.
The loan, which has a six-year lifespan and was initially
provided by four banks, is now being offered to other lenders
interested in joining the deal, the sources told Reuters,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't
public.
Empower confirmed the loan syndication but a spokesperson
was unavailable for further comment.
The facility was originally provided by Citigroup,
Standard Chartered and local lenders Emirates NBD
and Mashreq.
Two further lenders - Commercial Bank of Dubai and
Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group - signed up to
the loan before the selldown in the wider market began last
week, two of the sources said.
The margin on the loan, which has an amortising structure
meaning both interest and principal are repaid during the life
of the facility, is 205 basis points over the London interbank
offered rate, one of the sources said.
Acquiring Palm Utilities, which includes Palm District
Cooling, will give Empower about 70 percent of the United Arab
Emirates' district cooling market, Empower said when the
acquisition was announced.
District cooling is a centralised system for chilling large
buildings, such as offices, factories and tower blocks, instead
of having a large number of individual air conditioning units.
