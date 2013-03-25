DUBAI, March 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, may price a benchmark-size subordinated bond as early as Monday, a document from lead managers said, with the instrument aimed at boosting the bank's supplementary capital.

Initial price guidance for the deal, which has a ten-year lifespan but which can be redeemed by the borrower at the end of the fifth year, has been set in the low 5 percent area.

Books are open for the dollar-denominated transaction, the document added. Benchmark-size deals are traditionally worth at least $500 million.

Emirates NBD has mandated itself along with Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to arrange the bond.

A successful sale would help Emirates NBD repay part of the 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) which it received from the government in 2008. The bank said in January that it was looking to begin repayment of the funds. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)