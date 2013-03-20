BRIEF-EPR Properties Q4 non-gaap FFO per share $1.25
* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
DUBAI, March 20 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender by market value, has picked banks to arrange investor meetings in Europe and Asia ahead of a potential benchmark-sized subordinated bond issue to raise supplementary capital.
The lender has mandated itself along with Citigroup Inc , HSBC, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale, and JP Morgan Chase to arrange roadshows which kick off on March 22 for the planned sale, arranging banks said.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates will aim to repay Tier 2 capital placed with them at the height of the global financial crisis this year, with some turning to the bond market to avoid servicing expensive debt.
A dollar-denominated subordinate Tier 2 bond may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* EPR Properties reports fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The case for raising U.S. interest rates has become "a lot more compelling" since the November election given rising confidence and expectations for fiscal stimulus, New York Fed President William Dudley, among the most influential U.S. central bankers, said on Tuesday.
* Announced a Q3 (for period to 31 december 2016) cash dividend for 2017 financial year of 1.525 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: