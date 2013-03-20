* Lender to meet investors Mar. 22 in London and Singapore

* Bank plans $500 mln-plus subordinated Tier 2 bond

* Follows moves by other UAE lenders to help repay govt support (Adds roadshow details, background)

DUBAI, March 20 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, is planning to tap debt markets to raise a subordinated bond of at least $500 million which would boost its supplementary capital ratios.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the bank, 56-percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, was planning such a sale in a bid to reduce government support for its capital ratios.

A successful sale will help Emirates NBD repay part of the 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.43 billion) it received from the government in 2008. The bank said in January that it was looking to begin repayment of the funds.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are expected to prioritise repayment of government support received in 2008 to shore up balance sheets, and converted into seven-year bonds in late 2009, as the value of the capital instruments has diminished and access to finance has become cheaper.

In February, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank issued a $750 million 10-year Tier 2 note at 265 basis points over midswaps. Other Abu Dhabi banks have also repaid some or all government funding this year.

Emirates NBD has mandated itself along with Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to arrange investor meetings, to be held on March 22 in London and Singapore, a statement from the lead managers said on Wednesday.

A dollar-denominated subordinated Tier 2 bond may follow the roadshows, subject to market conditions. The deal will be benchmark-sized, which is traditionally understood to mean at least $500 million.

Shares in Emirates NBD ended 1.3 percent higher on Wednesday and are up 37 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia; Editing by David French)