DUBAI May 22 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, plans to price its first core capital-boosting
bond on Wednesday, arranging banks said, amid strong demand for
the imminent deal.
Price guidance for the perpetual bond, meaning it has no
fixed maturity date but cannot be redeemed before six years at
least, was set at 6 percent on Wednesday morning, after
indications of the low 6 percent area released on Tuesday.
There is a 50 cents rebate for private banks.
Banks in the Gulf are taking advantage of ample liquidity,
hence demand, for regional assets, to shore up capital ratios at
current cheap borrowing rates.
Healthy demand could allow the borrower to tighten price
guidance further ahead of launch. Arranging banks indicated
order books for the bond were over $4 billion in sales update
seen by Reuters.
Tier 1 capital is a lender's core capital as defined under
the Basel banking industry rules, and a key measure of its
financial strength. Gulf banks will need to comply with tighter
Basel III global standards for core capital, which will be
introduced gradually over coming years.
ENBD's Tier 1 solvency ratio stood at 13.5 percent of assets
at the end of March.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank
, HSBC Holdings, ING, Morgan Stanley
as well as Emirates NBD's investment banking unit are
mandated arrangers on the bond.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, another UAE-based bank,
also expects to price a benchmark-sized subordinated bond on
Wednesday in a swift one-day deal to be arranged by Standard
Chartered.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal; Editing by
Dinesh Nair)