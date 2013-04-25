DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank, plans to complete its acquisition of French lender BNP Paribas' Egyptian operations by mid-May, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"The completion should be finalised in mid-May," Rick Pudner said in a conference call to discuss the Dubai bank's quarterly earnings.

In December, ENBD announced it had agreed to buy the Egyptian business of BNP Paribas for $500 million in a first step towards diversifying beyond its Dubai base.

ENBD reported a 31 percent increase in first-quarter profit earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by David French and Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)