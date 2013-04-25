BRIEF-Alden issues statement in response to Fred's announced board changes
* Alden issues statement in response to fred's announced board changes
DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank, plans to complete its acquisition of French lender BNP Paribas' Egyptian operations by mid-May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"The completion should be finalised in mid-May," Rick Pudner said in a conference call to discuss the Dubai bank's quarterly earnings.
In December, ENBD announced it had agreed to buy the Egyptian business of BNP Paribas for $500 million in a first step towards diversifying beyond its Dubai base.
ENBD reported a 31 percent increase in first-quarter profit earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by David French and Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund, a spokesman for the fund manager said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 8 Billionaire investor David Tepper, whose views on markets and stocks are closely watched by other money managers, said on Wednesday he bought shares of Snap Inc in its initial public offering, sold some, and would buy again if the price dropped.