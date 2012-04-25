BRIEF-Santam sees FY HEPS to be down between 39-44
* Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44 pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last year
DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by market value, reported a first-quarter profit of 641 million dirhams ($174.51 million), beating analysts forecasts, as a 50-percent rise in non-interest income and lower impairments boosted profitability.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Dubai lender to make a net profit of 567.5 million dirhams for the first three months of 2012.
However, first-quarter profit was 55 percent lower than the prior-year period, which was bolstered by a one-off gain on the stake sale of Network International.
But net profit more than tripled compared with the fourth quarter of 2011.
Non-interest income jumped nearly 50 percent year-on-year to 909 million dirhams in the first quarter, a company statement said, helped by a 17 percent increase in core fee income from the first quarter of 2011.
Impairments fell to 1.1 billion dirhams in the quarter, from 1.4 billion in the prior-year period, but slightly higher than the previous quarter due to specific provisions in the bank's corporate portfolio, as well as an increase in provision allowances.
Lending growth remained flat, while deposits grew 8 percent from the end of December.
The bank said it remained "cautious" in its outlook and the external environment remained challenging. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* KCG Holdings Inc - in market making, averaged $28.1 billion dollar volume traded, 8.9 billion shares traded, and 3.5 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for Jan
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.